Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Expected to start for Cleveland

The Cavaliers are expected to use Crowder in a starting role at power forward this season, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Crowder, who was one of the pieces the Cavaliers took back in the Aug. 22 trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics, will join a new-look Cleveland starting lineup, which will likely feature Kevin Love at center while Tristan Thompson shifts to a bench role. Though just 6-foot-6, Crowder has had little issue with locking down bigger players in the past, and the expectation is that his addition will improve the Cavs' overall defense. In addition, Crowder, who shot a career-high 39.8 percent from 3-point range last season, should prove to be a viable kick-out threat for Isaiah Thomas and LeBron James on offense.