Crowder registered two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and one block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 116-98 loss to the Magic.

Crowder was horrendous Tuesday night as not only could he not record a make from behind the arc and barely from on the floor at all, but he also missed both of his free-throw opportunities and failed to pick up any meaningful stats. Crowder is likely to be the victim of another shakeup in the rotation should that happen, and it looks more and more likely each game that passes as the Cavs continue to look worse and worse.