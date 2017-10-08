Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Out for rest Sunday vs. Wizards
Crowder will sit out Sunday's preseason matchup against the Wizards for rest, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
The Cavaliers are set to be without nine players on Sunday, with the majority of those guys just sitting out for rest. Crowder should rejoin the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Bulls.
