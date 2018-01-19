Crowder posted 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 victory over the Magic.

Crowder's role in the offense will never exceed Thursday night's effort because of the players surrounding him. He was extremely efficient when he had his chances and hit both of his threes, but he only shot five times from the floor, capping his upside. Playing in the starting lineup may be a curse for his stats, but his defense and solid perimeter shooting makes him a solid forward to round out the Cavs' lineup moving forward.