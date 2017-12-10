Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Plays 33 minutes in victory

Crowder totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 105-98 victory over the 76ers.

Crowder had his best game in a long while, helping the Cavaliers to their 19th victory of the season. Kevin Love (hip) missed this game, allowing Crowder to see some extra court time. He has been a disappointment so far, failing to come close to last seasons numbers. He is not a must-own player and will take a hit once Love and Isaiah Thomas (hip) return to action.