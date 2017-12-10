Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Plays 33 minutes in victory
Crowder totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 105-98 victory over the 76ers.
Crowder had his best game in a long while, helping the Cavaliers to their 19th victory of the season. Kevin Love (hip) missed this game, allowing Crowder to see some extra court time. He has been a disappointment so far, failing to come close to last seasons numbers. He is not a must-own player and will take a hit once Love and Isaiah Thomas (hip) return to action.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Scores five points in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Scores season-high 17 points in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: To return to starting lineup•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Will start coming off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Scoreless in 19 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Back in the lineup Tuesday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...