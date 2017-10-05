Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Puts up eight points Wednesday
Crowder finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one rebound across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 109-93 loss to the Hawks.
Crowder had a nice debut as a Cavalier, posting eight points in 15 minutes. Grabbing just one board leaves a little to be desired, but the sample size is incredibly small at this point.
