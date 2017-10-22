Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Scoreless in 19 minutes
Crowder contributed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 114-93 loss to the Magic.
Coming off two solid showings to start the regular season (and his Cavaliers tenure), Crowder came out flat on Saturday, committing three turnovers and four fouls in a blowout loss. Next up are the lowly Bulls on Tuesday, when Crowder will look to rebound.
