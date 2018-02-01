Crowder amassed 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 91-89 win over the Heat.

Crowder drew the start in place of the injured Kevin Love (hand), and the results were fairly promising. Crowder only saw 30-plus minutes once during the month of January, but with Love likely sidelined for the next couple months, that aforementioned trend could change as we head into February. With that being said, Crowder is not known for contributing gaudy stat lines, so expectations should remain tempered in that regard.