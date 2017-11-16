Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Scores five points in Wednesday's win
Crowder had five points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and three assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 115-107 win over the Hornets.
Crowder has scored exactly five points six times this season. Being held to single digits in scoring in nine of his first 15 games was likely not something fantasy owners envisioned after Crowder was traded to the LeBron James-led Cavaliers. However, Crowder has struggled to find his form from the field thus far, and there could be a fairly long adjustment period for the sixth-year forward.
