Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Scores season-high 17 points in victory

Crowder collected 17 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 8-8 FT) to go with seven rebounds, one assist and two steals over 33 minutes in Friday's 130-122 win against Washington.

Crowder's return to the starting lineup was a successful one, tallying a season-high 17 points. In addition, the small forward collected a season-high seven rebounds in his first start in the last four games. Starting in the absence of Tristan Thompson (calf), Crowder will be afforded more opportunities to prove Friday's strong offensive performance was not a fluke. The Cleveland forward's next opportunity will come against Atlanta on Sunday.