Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Scores season-high 17 points in victory
Crowder collected 17 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 8-8 FT) to go with seven rebounds, one assist and two steals over 33 minutes in Friday's 130-122 win against Washington.
Crowder's return to the starting lineup was a successful one, tallying a season-high 17 points. In addition, the small forward collected a season-high seven rebounds in his first start in the last four games. Starting in the absence of Tristan Thompson (calf), Crowder will be afforded more opportunities to prove Friday's strong offensive performance was not a fluke. The Cleveland forward's next opportunity will come against Atlanta on Sunday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: To return to starting lineup•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Will start coming off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Scoreless in 19 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Back in the lineup Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Out for rest Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Posts 17 in preseason loss•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...