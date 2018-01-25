Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: To come off bench Friday
Crowder will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Pacers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Crowder has spent most of the season as a small-ball four in the Cavaliers' starting lineup, but with the team struggling, coach Tyronn Lue is electing to throw out a starting five with more size. Tristan Thompson will now start at center, shifting Kevin Love to the power forward spot and Crowder to the bench. Crowder is still only playing 25 minutes per game as a starter this season, so it's unlikely he'll see that harsh of a drop in minutes even with coming off the bench.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Plays 23 minutes Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Complementary offensive role in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Plays 33 minutes in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Scores five points in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Scores season-high 17 points in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: To return to starting lineup•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.