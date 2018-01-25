Crowder will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Pacers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Crowder has spent most of the season as a small-ball four in the Cavaliers' starting lineup, but with the team struggling, coach Tyronn Lue is electing to throw out a starting five with more size. Tristan Thompson will now start at center, shifting Kevin Love to the power forward spot and Crowder to the bench. Crowder is still only playing 25 minutes per game as a starter this season, so it's unlikely he'll see that harsh of a drop in minutes even with coming off the bench.