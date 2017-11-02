Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: To return to starting lineup
Crowder will return to the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Wizards, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
With Tristan Thompson (calf) ruled out for a month Thursday, it appears as though head coach Tyronn Lue will have to go back to the smaller starting lineup he used to start the regular season. Expect Crowder to see more frontcourt minutes and for Kevin Love to shift over to the five until Thompson is healthy enough to return.
