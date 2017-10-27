Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Will start coming off bench

Crowder will come off the bench going forward with Tristan Thompson entering the starting lineup, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

With the Cavaliers having now dropped two of their last three games, head coach Tyronn Lue will switch things up with the Cavaliers rotation and go with a bigger lineup for at least the next few games. Crowder's production has been subpar over the last three contests, but he will now head the team's second unit with Dwyane Wade, which could provide him with more scoring opportunities.