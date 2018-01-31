Crowder will draw the start for Wednesday's contest against the Heat due to the absence of Kevin Love (hand), Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

This doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as slotting Crowder in for Love seems like the most natural transition. With Love set to miss six-to-eight weeks, it seems likely Crowder will continue to draw starts in his stead. In the eight games where Crowder has seen between 30 and 39 minutes this season, he's averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 threes, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal.