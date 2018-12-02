Cavaliers' Jalen Jones: Signs two-way deal with Cavs
Jones signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Sunday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Jones spent training camp with the Mavericks but was released prior to the season. He'll likely head to the Canton Charge for now but could end up making some cameos for the Cavaliers as the season progresses.
