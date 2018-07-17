Cavaliers' Jamel Artis: Drops 17 in OT loss
Artis scored 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 112-109 double-overtime loss to the Lakers in the summer league semi-final.
Getting the start at small forward, Artis posted another solid performance to close out his Vegas campaign. The second-year wing will look to carry his strong play into training camp, whether it's with the Cavs or another organization, but he's still a long shot to earn meaningful NBA minutes in 2018-19.
