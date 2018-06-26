Artis will play on the Cavaliers' summer league team, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Artis played 15 games with Orlando last season, averaging 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 18.6 minutes. He spent most of the year in the G-League, however, averaging 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 37.6 minutes.