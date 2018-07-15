Artis offered 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during the Cavaliers' 92-87 win over the Rockets in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

Artis has only seen action in three summer league games thus far, but he's made good use of the opportunity. Factoring in Saturday's production, he's averaged 11.3 points (on 59.0 percent shooting), 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 30.0 minutes. The versatile wing will look to continue making a strong impression over the Cavaliers' remaining games with the hopes of latching on to a training camp invite.