Cavaliers' Jamel Artis: Near double-double in SL win
Artis offered 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during the Cavaliers' 92-87 win over the Rockets in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
Artis has only seen action in three summer league games thus far, but he's made good use of the opportunity. Factoring in Saturday's production, he's averaged 11.3 points (on 59.0 percent shooting), 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 30.0 minutes. The versatile wing will look to continue making a strong impression over the Cavaliers' remaining games with the hopes of latching on to a training camp invite.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jamel Artis: Well-rounded game Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jamel Artis: Joining Cavs for summer league•
-
Jamel Artis: Doesn't receive qualifying offer•
-
Magic's Jamel Artis: Fine rookie season•
-
Magic's Jamel Artis: Will return to bench role Sunday•
-
Magic's Jamel Artis: Starting Friday vs. Charlotte•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...