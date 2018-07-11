Artis finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 96-84 summer league win over the Kings.

Artis filled out every category of the stat sheet Wednesday, including tying Okaro White for a team-high seven boards. The 25-year-old earned some NBA experience last season as a member of the Magic, playing 279 minutes and averaging 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 39.2 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from deep.