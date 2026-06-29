Cavaliers' James Harden: Declines option, plans to re-sign

Harden declined his $42.3 million player option for 2026-27 on Monday and is working on a new multi-year deal with the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After averaging 20.9 points, 6.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals through Cleveland's first 13 postseason games, Harden struggled mightily as the Cavaliers got swept by the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. While a disappointing end, it was still a successful postseason run for the new-look Cavaliers. Having Harden decline his option for a longer deal should lead to more guaranteed money for him while giving the team some much-needed financial flexibility.