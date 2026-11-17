Harden notched nine points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 126-115 win over the Bulls.

Harden returned from a one-game absence due to a calf issue and struggled with efficiency. However, the veteran guard still led all players in assists, dishing out a season-high 10 dimes. The 37-year-old has shot 40.0 percent from the floor over his last five appearances, averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 32.2 minutes per game during that time.