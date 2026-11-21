Harden erupted for 51 points (15-for-26 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 14-14 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Friday's 128-119 win over Indiana.

Harden couldn't be stopped Friday, as he scored a game- and season-high 51 points to lead Cleveland to a 14-point comeback win. The scoring marks Harden's highest effort since November 2025, giving him 21 outings with 50-plus to go along with four 60-point performances. Per NBA.com, the 37-year-old passed Kobe Bryant for the third-most 50-point games on the NBA's all-time list.