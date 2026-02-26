Harden (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Harden sat out of Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks due to a fractured right thumb, but he remains intent on playing through the issue, which is signified by his questionable tag for Friday. The team should have another update on his availability closer to tipoff. Donovan Mitchell (groin) has already been ruled out, so it would once again be up to Dennis Schroder (ankle), Sam Merrill and Craig Porter to step up in the backcourt if Harden can't go.