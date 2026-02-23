Cavaliers' James Harden: Just misses double-double Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden closed Sunday's 121-113 loss to Oklahoma City with 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes.
Three different Cavaliers tied for the team lead in scoring with 20 points, but Harden also led the squad in assists. It's the third time in six games since joining Cleveland that the veteran guard has scored at least 20 points, a stretch in which he's averaging 18.7 points, 8.7 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.7 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks.
More News
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Dishes eight dimes vs. Charlotte•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Impresses on both ends•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Sparks late rally•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Scores 23 in team debut•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Will play Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Listed questionable for Saturday•