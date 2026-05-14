Harden finished with 30 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 11-14 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and three blocks across 43 minutes in Wednesday's 117-113 win over Detroit in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harden has had his share of struggles throughout this series. However, the 36-year-old showed up in a big way in Game 5 to lead the Cavaliers to a much-needed win. It was his highest scoring output since March 19. With Cleveland one victory away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pistons will try to knot things up when these clubs meet again Friday.