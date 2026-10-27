Harden tallied 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Monday's 127-125 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Harden delivered his strongest performance of the young season, finishing one assist shy of a double-double while posting season-high marks in points and dimes. His nine three-point attempts also highlighted his offensive involvement despite modest shooting efficiency, and although he seems to have lost a bit of a step offensively, Harden should remain valuable in Cleveland's offensive scheme. He's averaging 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game to open the season.