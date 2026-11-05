Harden supplied 19 points (5-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Thunder.

Harden struggled with his shot but compensated with strong production on the glass and as a facilitator, finishing one rebound shy of a double-double. The veteran guard also matched his season high with two blocks and knocked down three triples. Despite shooting just 31.3 percent from the field, Harden's ability to contribute across multiple categories helped salvage a productive fantasy outing.