Cavaliers' James Harden: Nearly triple-doubles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden ended Thursday's 115-110 win over Chicago with 36 points (10-23 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 9-11 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes.
With Donovan Mitchell (eye) sidelined, Harden saw a major usage rate spike and combined with Evan Mobley to put up a combined 62 points. Harden has been trending up for the Cavaliers, posting averages of 23.3 points, 7.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 3.4 three-pointers over his last seven games.
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