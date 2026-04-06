Cavaliers' James Harden: Out for personal reasons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden (personal) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Harden is getting the day off, and it remains to be seen if he will be back in action Wednesday against Atlanta. With Donovan Mitchell resting his ankle, the Cavaliers will need to rely on Dennis Schroder and Craig Porter.
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