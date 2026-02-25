Harden plans to play through his fractured right thumb, but he remains questionable for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Harden suffered a non-displaced fracture to the right thumb on his non-shooting hand during Tuesday's win over the Knicks, but after visiting with a hand specialist Wednesday afternoon, it was determined that surgery will not be required to repair the injury. He may still skip Wednesday's game to allow some swelling in his thumb to go down, but this isn't expected to devolve into a long-term absence for Harden.