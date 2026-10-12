Harden finished with 24 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 119-105 preseason victory over Orlando.

Harden wasn't available for Thursday's 124-113 preseason loss to Boston due to an ankle injury, but he was cleared to suit up Sunday. He played exceptionally well, already appearing in mid-season form in his first exhibition of the 2026-27 campaign. The 2018 Most Valuable Player, who signed a three-year deal with Cleveland in August, averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists over 34.8 minutes per contest in 70 games combined for the Cavaliers and Clippers in 2025-26. While Harden is entering his age-37 season, he is still an All-Star-caliber player despite his most productive days likely being a thing of the past.