Harden posted 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 loss to the Grizzlies.

Harden has been struggling with his shot in his age-37 season, shooting a career-low 38.5 percent from the field. He's making just 40.3 percent of his two-point attempts, which is a significant drop-off from his 50.6 percent career average from inside the arc. Additionally, Harden's usage rate has dropped to 22.2, which would be his lowest mark since the 2023-24 season. It's been a less-than-ideal start for the 17-year veteran.