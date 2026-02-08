Harden totaled 23 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 132-126 win over the Kings.

Harden grew more and more comfortable as the game progressed, but he hit a couple of clutch buckets down the stretch when the Cavaliers completed a comeback. The partnership between Harden and Donovan Mitchell will only get better as both spend more time on the court together, but this game offered a glimpse of what they might achieve. They combined for 58 points and 12 assists between the two of them.