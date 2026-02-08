Harden totaled 23 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 132-126 win over the Kings.

Playing for the first time since Jan. 30 in what was his Cavaliers debut, Harden looked comfortable during his time on the court and hit a couple of clutch buckets down the stretch to aid Cleveland in its comeback effort. The backcourt partnership between Harden and Donovan Mitchell may only improve as the two spend more time playing alongside one another, but Saturday's game offered a glimpse of the great heights they can achieve. The duo combined for 58 of Cleveland's 132 points and 12 of the team's 30 assists.