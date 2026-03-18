Harden provided 27 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-116 win over Milwaukee.

Harden was remarkably efficient throughout the game and was one of the Cavs' top performers alongside Evan Mobley, who delivered a 27-point, 15-rebound double-double. Harden's numbers have regressed a bit since joining the Cavaliers, but that was to be expected, given he often shares the court with Mobley and Donovan Mitchell, two players who also have a handful of touches on a regular basis. Harden is averaging 20.9 points, 7.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.