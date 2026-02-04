The Clippers traded Harden (personal) to the Cavaliers on Tuesday in exchange for Darius Garland (toe) and a second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Harden was away from the Clippers for personal reasons for the team's last two games, and Charania and Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN reported Tuesday that the 11-time All-Star formally put in a trade request. A Harden-Garland swap was the speculated move and ultimately came to fruition, which will see Harden pair up with Donovan Mitchell to create a formidable backcourt duo in Cleveland while Garland heads to Los Angeles to join Kawhi Leonard. Harden is unlikely to be available for Wednesday's contest against his former team, so Saturday against the Kings seems to be the likely date for the veteran southpaw's Cavaliers debut.