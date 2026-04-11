Cavaliers' James Harden: Sitting out vs. Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
The Cavaliers are listing nine players as out ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale. With the team set to be very thin in the backcourt, Craig Porter and Tyrese Proctor should see increased burn.
More News
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Shooting struggles Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Available for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Out for personal reasons•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Double-doubles in win•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Continues to roll Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' James Harden: Stuffs stat sheet again•