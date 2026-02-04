Cavaliers' James Harden: Slated for Cavs debut Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden (recently traded) is expected to make his Cavalier debut against the Kings on Saturday, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.
Harden was acquired by the Cavaliers from the Clippers on Tuesday in exchange for Darius Garland (toe) and a second-round pick. The Cavaliers and Clippers face off Wednesday in Los Angeles, but Harden won't have to go through facing his former team just one day after being dealt. Assuming he's cleared to play Saturday, Harden would join Donovan Mitchell to form a starting backcourt that has accumulated 18 All-Star selections between the superstar guards.
