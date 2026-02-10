Harden chipped in 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-117 victory over Denver.

Harden was a key element in a late rally that erased Denver's 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. The veteran posted another excellent number in his second game with the Cavaliers, and he managed his second-highest rebound total of the season to acquire his 13th double-double of the 2025-26 campaign.