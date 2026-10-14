Harden recorded 13 points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 132-116 preseason loss to the Magic.

Harden endured a difficult shooting performance, converting just three of his 12 field-goal attempts while making only one shot from beyond the arc. The veteran guard compensated somewhat by going perfect from the charity stripe, but his two assists and three turnovers were also disappointing. Harden's limited playmaking production was particularly notable with Donovan Mitchell leading Cleveland with eight assists. Despite the underwhelming outing, Harden remains positioned to play a prominent offensive role during the regular season.