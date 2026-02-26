Cavaliers' James Harden: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden (thumb) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.
Harden has a fractured right thumb, and while he's planning on playing through the injury going forward, he'll be sidelined Wednesday night. The injury is to Harden's non-shooting hand and won't require surgery. His absence will likely leave more playing time for Dennis Schroder and Craig Porter. Harden's next chance to play will come Friday at Detroit.
