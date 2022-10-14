Pickett (back) is available for Friday's preseason finale against the Magic, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Pickett will have the potential to make his first preseason appearance. He appeared in four Summer League games, where he averaged 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 14.3 minutes.
