Pickett (back) didn't take the floor in Wednesday's game against the Magic.
It's unclear if Pickett continues to sit because of a back issue or if he's simply just not part of the team's plans and isn't seeing minutes as a result. Either way, he will have one more chance to join game action during ht preseason Friday versus the Magic.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jamorko Pickett: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jamorko Pickett: Signs with Cavaliers•
-
Pistons' Jamorko Pickett: Keeps scoring•
-
Pistons' Jamorko Pickett: Back to G League•
-
Pistons' Jamorko Pickett: Season-best performance off bench•
-
Pistons' Jamorko Pickett: Connects on five from deep•