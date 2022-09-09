Pickett is signing a training camp deal with the Cavaliers, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Pickett played 13 games for the Pistons in 2021, where he averaged 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists. The undrafted forward did struggle with efficiency as he only shot 36 percent from the field. Pickett will look to make the roster of a young Cavaliers team who is thin at the small forward position.