Pickett (back spasms) will miss Wednesday's affair against the 76ers, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Pickett's absence will hurt his chances at booking a roster spot with the Cavaliers, but he should have a quick recovery and see some run later in the preseason. The small forward appeared in just 13 games for the Pistons last season and will have his next opportunity to take the floor on Oct. 10 in a rematch against the 76ers.