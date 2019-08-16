Cavaliers' Jarell Martin: Inks deal with Cleveland
Martin signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Cavaliers on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Martin's free agency comes to an end Friday after joining the Cavaliers. The former LSU standout is coming off a season in Orlando where he was unable to carve out a significant role in the team's rotation. He'll join Cleveland now for training camp and preseason but may have a tough time making the final roster given the nature of his contract.
