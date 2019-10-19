Cavaliers' Jarell Martin: Let go by Cavs
Martin was waived by the Cavaliers on Saturday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Martin appeared in four preseason games with the Cavaliers. He averaged a solid 20.3 fantasy points in 19.0 minutes, but the team has decided to look elsewhere.
