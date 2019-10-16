Martin generated nine points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 loss to the Celtics.

Martin drew the start with Tristan Thompson (groin), John Henson (groin), and Ante Zizic (foot) all sidelined. Martin made the most of his opportunity, turning in a solid defensive effort while nearing a double-double. He's unlikely to hold much value in fantasy this season unless the aforementioned injuries linger.