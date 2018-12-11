Blossomgame will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Bucks, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Blossomgame got the spot start Saturday, managing to contribute six points and six rebounds in 20 minutes of run. In three games this year, Blossomgame is averaging 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.3 minutes.

