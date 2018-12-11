Blossomgame scored 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 108-92 loss to the Bucks.

The rookie continues to see his minutes increase, and Blossomgame responded with his best NBA performance yet. The rebuilding Cavs have nothing to lose by seeing what the 25-year-old can give them as a regular part of their frontcourt rotation, but Monday's numbers could end up representing his ceiling, and not his standard output.