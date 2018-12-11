Cavaliers' Jaron Blossomgame: Double-double off bench
Blossomgame scored 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 108-92 loss to the Bucks.
The rookie continues to see his minutes increase, and Blossomgame responded with his best NBA performance yet. The rebuilding Cavs have nothing to lose by seeing what the 25-year-old can give them as a regular part of their frontcourt rotation, but Monday's numbers could end up representing his ceiling, and not his standard output.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...